SABECO's “Together We Make Tết” campaign delivers gifts in Phú Yên

VIETNAM, January 15 -

HÀ NỘI — The "Together We Make Tết" campaign has delivered 1,000 gifts (valued at VNĐ700,000 or US$30 each) to border gate officers, soldiers and fishermen in the southern province of Phú Yên.

During five days from January 9, Sài Gòn Beer Nam Trung Bő Commerce Joint Stock Company in collaboration with Phú Yên Provincial Youth Union sent the Tết gifts to border guards and fishermen in five districts and towns including Tuy Hoà, Đông Hòa, Tuy An, Sông Cầu and Sông Hinh.

Each gift includes VNĐ300,000 of 'lucky money' and other Tết necessities, contributing to a warmer Tết for the border guards and fishermen. In addition to meaningful gifts, the programme also implements cultural exchange activities and folk games to warm up the local atmosphere, creating conditions for local people to participate in the excitement of the traditional Tết holiday.

Through the "Together We Make Tết " campaign, SABECO, Saigon Beer brand and Sài Gòn Beer Nam Trung Bộ Commerce Joint Stock Company aim to honour contributions of border guards and fishermen in the area, thereby providing more motivation for them to continue to develop the marine economy in association with the protection of sea and island sovereignty.

In addition, the campaign is also an effort to share the difficulties of fishermen and border guards in Phú Yên. It is an opportunity to connect more soldiers and people, spreading the spirit of sharing, love and solidarity of Vietnamese people during the Tết holiday, creating an opportunity for the entire community to bring a full and warm Tết to border guards, fishermen and people living by the sea. — VNS