Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of DCT, PAYA, ALBO, and AMYT

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DCT to Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share in cash.

Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PAYA to Nuvei Corp. for $9.75 per share in cash.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ALBO to Ipsen whereby Ipsen would acquire ALBO for $42.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR), entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication by December 31, 2027.

Amryt Pharma Plc AMYT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMYT to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. whereby Chiesi would acquire AMYT for $14.50 in cash per American Depositary Share (ADS) of AMYT plus Contingent Value Rights of up to $2.50 per ADS payable if certain milestones related to AMYT's product Filsuvez® are achieved.

