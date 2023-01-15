Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of QUMU, CINC, HZN, and MPB

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QUMU to Enghouse Systems Ltd. for $0.90 per share in cash.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CINC to AstraZeneca for $26.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10.00 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HZN to First Brands Group, LLC for $1.75 per share.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MPB and Brunswick Bancorp whereby Brunswick shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock or $18.00 in cash for each common share of Brunswick they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 50% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock.

