Prince Abdourahmane Ibrahima ibn Sori Finally Returns Home To Timbo through his Descendants 195 Years Later

In the Village of Timbo, the grounds where King Ibrahima Sori Barry Mawdow established a kingdom in Futah Djallon (Guinea), West Africa, and the descendants of his son, Abdourahmane ibn Sori stands In Honor of Prince Abdourahmane Sori- A Symposium in Conakry Guinea at Gamal Abdel Nasser University

Prince Abdourahmane Ibn Sori finally returns to Timbo as his descendants, Princess Beverly Adams and Princess Karen Chatman visit Timbo, symbolizing the return.

NATCHEZ, MISSISSIPPI, USA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Abdourahmane Ibn Sori was an African prince from the country of Futah Djallon, which is now Guinea, West Africa. Prince Abdourahmane Ibn Sori was captured in 1788 in West Africa and enslaved in the United States for forty years in the southern river town of Natchez, Mississippi at Foster’s Fields plantation. The infamous Prince Abdourahmane ibn Sori would eventually obtain his manumission in 1829; he and his wife, Isabella sailing from America and arriving on the shores of Africa. However, his journey abruptly ending just four months after arriving in Monrovia, Libera, when he contracted yellow fever and died. His dream was to return to his people and home city, the village of Timbo in the country of Futah Djallon (Guinea), but that dream was never fulfilled.

However, on December 20 of 2022, two descendants of Prince Abdourahmane ibn Sori, Beverly Adams and Princess Karen Chatman of Natchez Mississippi, embarked on a monumental journey (symbolic) of returning Prince Abdourahmane to his home. They traveled the long journey from the United States across the Atlantic arriving in Conakry, Guinea, and greeted with a wealth of goodwill and support by the Guinean Government, Elder's from Prince Abdourahmane's family, Eladhj Mody Oury Barry. spokesperson and businessman representing the Barry-Sori family.

On December 21 and 22, 2022, at Gamal Abdel Nasser University in honor of Prince Abdourahmane and his two descendants, Beverly Adams, and Princess Karen Chatman attended the historical symposium entitled, “Symposium Hommage Au Prince”. Other attendees of the Symposium consisted of historians, university students and staff, representatives of the Barry-Sori family, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mohamed Lamine Kaloga, Mamadou Aliou Barry and Moustapha Diallo, The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia, Minister Counselor, M. Catherine Doe, The United States Embassy, First Counselor Anne Dudte, delegates from Liberia, including journalist, Ousmane Jalloh, who captured every moment, accompanied by Imam Tejanie Golafalley, Sister Denise of Monrovia, Liberia. The royal treatment Beverly and Princess Karen received, consummated the long-awaited journey of Prince Abdourahmane’s return home.

Prince Abdourahmane’s descendants, Beverly Adams and Princess Karen Chatman were received by the Minister of Cultural and Tourism who provided security and transportation to forego Bevely and Princess Karen pilgrimage through the villages of Mamou, Sokotoro, and finally the village of Timbo. On their journey, the elders of the Barry-Sori families, embraced and acknowledge the princesses Beverly and Karen. In expressing their acceptance of the two, they received the traditional blessings, acknowledgements of true descendants of Prince Abdourahmane ibn Sori, and received each their traditional and family names.

Beverly received the name Fatoumata Pint Barry; Fatoumata means “a woman who abstains,” and Princess Karen received the name of Princess Khadija Barry; Khadija means “mother of believers.” Prince Abdourahmane’s descendants were astonished to observe the remains of the two villages that King Sori established: the village of Sokotoro, and the village of Timbo, including the palace of King Sori and the mausoleum of the King Sori’s cousin, Karamokha Alfa in Timbo. It was an amazingly significant and historical occasion for the Sori Barry descendants around the world.

This pilgrimage to Timbo, embarked upon by these descendants of Prince Adourahmane from Natchez was a stamp of their birthrights, one of royalty, a rich heritage, and of a robust legacy. The journey across the once labeled Trans-Atlantic slave route, is now a route marking freedom for Prince Adourahmane and freedom for all. To further consummate the life and legacy of Prince Abdourahmane, delegates of King Sori-Barry family will continue to strengthen relations in Guinea and Mississippi.

In May of 2023, the descendants of Prince Abdourahmane ibn Sori of the United States, will welcome dignitaries and the elders from Guinea to Natchez Mississippi. Accompanied by the United States born descendants of Prince Abdourahmane, the dignitaries and elders of Guinea will visit the very place where Prince Abdourahmane lived for forty years with his wife Isabella and their nine children and grandchildren. The Elder, Eladhj Mody Oury Barry of Timbo will lead the delegates as they venture into the historical city of Natchez on the River. This will be a momentous occasion—one that will be forged into the history books and in the minds of those young and old. The story of Prince Adourahmane ibn Sori will come to a full circle to honor him and the family that descended from him. As the Guinean delegates arrive, they will be “Coming to America” signifying a tangible and true story of an African Prince.