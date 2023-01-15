Submit Release
Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation into Potential Violations of Law in Connection With Certain Special Purpose Acquisition Companies - VLTA

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of law in connection with the following special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"): Volta Inc. f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corporation II VLTA.

If you are an investor who has suffered losses in connection with the SPAC purchased below: Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

Volta Inc. f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corporation II VLTA: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/volta-inc-f-k-a-tortoise-acquisition-corporation-ii

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
Investor Relations
jimb@johnsonfistel.com 


