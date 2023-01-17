Adam Shostack’s New Book “Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars” is Now Available for Pre-Order

“Threat Modeling: Designing for Security” “Threat Modeling: Designing for Security” Author Adam Shostack

Set to be released on February 7th, 2023, the book now available for pre-order at Amazon and wherever fine books are sold.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Shostack, the author of “Threat Modeling: Designing for Security”, and the co-author of “The New School of Information Security” is excited to announce the launch of his new book “Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars”, which is set to be released on February 7th, 2023, and is now available for pre-order wherever fine books are sold.

Published by Wiley, this book brings to light the burning questions software developers should be asking about securing systems, and answers them in a fun and entertaining way. The book presents cybersecurity lessons through the lens of the much-loved Star Wars series, an approach the author Adam Shostack has been using for decades.

“We can’t secure our systems if threats are mysterious or poorly understood. This book gives every engineer foundational knowledge in a structured, accessible and fun way. My students come in with incredibly variable knowledge — bringing everyone to the same level is so important as security becomes a first-class engineering requirement.”

"Adam opened up the Threat Modeling domain for all in 'Threat Modeling: Designing For Security'. Now he widens the field even further by adding the power of threat identification and elicitation to the toolboxes for engineers, with easy-to-understand analogies that will carry the message into their own systems" said Izar Tarandach, author of "Threat Modeling: A Practical guide for development teams.

“Adam again dons his Jedi Master robes and demystifies the meaning and implications of security threats, offering clarity and a framework to organize them in a way software engineers will find immediately and continuously useful” he added.

​Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars, by Adam Shostack (ISBN: 9781119895169) will be available wherever books and ebooks are sold, with a publisher’s price of US$25.00/£18.99

Adam is a leading expert on threat modeling, and a consultant, entrepreneur, technologist, and game designer. He's an Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington, a member of the BlackHat Review Board, a LinkedIn Learning Author. He is the author of Threat Modeling: Designing for Security, and the co-author of The New School of Information Security.

