Burger 21® invites guests to experience the rich and creamy Triple Shot Espresso Shake. This limited time only milkshake will be available for purchase at all Burger21 Locations January 2nd through March 12th, 2023

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) January 14, 2023

Burger 21® Invites Guests to Experience The Triple Shot Espresso Shake

The Limited Time Only Triple Shot Espresso Shake is the perfect rich and creamy milkshake.

Tampa, Fl. – Burger 21® invites guests to experience the rich and creamy Triple Shot Espresso Shake. This limited time only milkshake will be available for purchase at all Burger21 Locations January 2nd through March 12th, 2023.

The Triple Shot Espresso Shake is made with creamy ice cream, real espresso, whipped cream, and dark chocolate espresso beans. Enjoy our new bold and creamy, limited time milkshake."The Triple Shot Espresso Shake is a sweet afternoon pick me up," says Mike Pistorino, Vice President of Operations.

The Triple Shot Espresso Shake will be available for a limited time at all Burger21 Locations, January 2nd through March 12th. Find the nearest location http://www.burger21.com/locations

Download the Patty Perks mobile app to receive the latest promotions and to have all the special offers sent straight to your inbox.

About Burger 21®

Burger 21® was born with the idea of 21 of the best burger flavor combinations imaginable. You could say Burger 21 is obsessed with delicious burgers. What makes Burger 21's chef-crafted burgers so delicious is the commitment to quality and the highest level of ingredients. Burger 21's goal is to create a neighborhood spot where friends, families, and coworkers can come together and eat food that just tastes delicious. With more than 21 burger varieties featuring chicken, veggie and beef, a Burger 21 burger is like nothing you've ever tasted.

Recognition for Burger 21® includes being named one of the 10 best franchises to buy in 2017, winning the "Better Burger" category of the Franchise Times Zor Awards. The brand has also been named Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New Franchises and Restaurant Business' 50 Fastest-Growing Small Restaurant Chains of 2016. Additionally, the company has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 "Movers and Shakers" for the last five consecutive years, while Burger 21® Founder and President Mark Johnston was acknowledged as one of Fast Casual's "Top 25 People" of 2014 for his strategic leadership in the brand's growth and development. Burger 21® also was named one of QSR's "Best Franchise Deals" of 2014.

For more information on Burger21®, please visit burger21.com and follow Burger21® on Facebook and Instagram.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19115185.htm