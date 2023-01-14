Drummond announces new leadership team for Office of Attorney General

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 13, 2023) –Attorney General Gentner Drummond today announced the addition of key leaders to the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General (OAG) and outlined various structural changes to the operations of the office.

Newly hired leaders include General Counsel Rob Johnson; Chief of the Criminal Division, Jimmy Harmon; Chief of the Civil Division, Stacy Morey; Solicitor General Garry Gaskins; and Chief of Staff Trebor Worthen.

“I am excited these hardworking, dedicated and extremely talented professionals have joined the leadership team,” said Drummond. “The Office of Attorney General – and, more importantly, the people of Oklahoma – will benefit greatly from the expertise of these committed leaders.”

Drummond said all divisions and staff members in the office will now report up to him through each of the five key leaders. A new organizational chart will be released in the coming days.

Johnson is a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma State Senate. In the House, he was the Rules Committee chairman, Judiciary Committee vice chairman and Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary vice chairman. As a state senator, Johnson chaired the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary as well as the Rules Committee, and he was vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He received his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Harmon leads the agency’s criminal division. The veteran prosecutor has tried cases in Haskell, Jackson, Kiowa, Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Tillman and Washita Counties and previously served as an assistant attorney general in the state Attorney General’s office. Most recently, Harmon was first assistant district attorney in the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office. He received his bachelor’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and earned his law degree from OU.

Leading the civil division is Morey, who is also interim first assistant attorney general. Her extensive experience includes serving as deputy general counsel for the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma Tax Commission, chief assistant attorney general in the state Office of the Attorney General and chief legal counsel for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. In addition, Morey has been in private practice and an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney. She earned both her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma.

Gaskins has been in private practice, most recently as president of Tulsa-based Drummond Law, and has served as first or second chair in approximately 75 trials. He received his law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he was editor of the law review and graduated with the highest honors.

Worthen is a former member of the Oklahoma State House of Representatives and a successful businessman and investor. He has served as a senior advisor to various public officials and operated a successful political consulting firm for over a decade. Most recently, Worthen served on the board of directors of a Tulsa cyber security company and worked as a Mergers and Acquisitions Strategist for a publicly traded company based in Arizona.