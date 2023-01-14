Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit, Against Nurse Logistics, Inc., for Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees With Accurate Wages

Nurse Logistics, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with accurate wages, as an alleged result of failure to accurately record employees time.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Nurse Logistics, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Nurse Logistics, Inc. is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 22CV408939. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, and (f) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Nurse Logistics, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones and personal home offices as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

