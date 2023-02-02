Chiro's By Jigyasa Introduces a New Collection of Wedding Sarees
Chiro's By Jigyasa releases a dazzling range of traditional Indian fashion sarees for weddings!KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiro’s By Jigyasa’s new saree (or sari) collection includes an expansive array of color and design selections, including in the elegant Patola style and the ornate embroidered style of the Kantha stitch.
More information is available at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/sarees
Its new offerings have been launched in preparation for the new year 2023. Chiro’s By Jigyasa sought to expand its current offerings with formal sarees suited for any festive occasion.
“The tale of Chiro’s By Jigyasa begins with an appreciation of charismatic Indian fashion, that never misses a chance to stun a global audience,” Chiro’s By Jigyasa stated. “From head to toe, our traditional bridal dresses, sarees, and kurtis are designed with great attention to detail in glitz and glam never experienced anywhere else.”
The company’s Kantha silk sarees showcase the refined style of detailed embroidery that originates from the eastern regions of India.
Popular additions to this line include the Gray Color Kantha Work Sari, which features richly detailed floral embroidery in fall- and winter-inspired hues like ochre, mustard yellow, and midnight blue.
For a more single-hued look, the store offers the Hand Embroidered Kantha Work Sari in Yellow. This bold and bright choice is accented with traditional embroidered white flowers and vines.
In its Patola selection, Chiro’s By Jigyasa has new items like the elaborate Benarasi Kota Patola Sari in Black. This piece features a bold geometric print with ruby red and deep fuchsia accents and fringing.
In addition to their new Patola and Kantha silk sarees, the fashion brand also offers silk and cotton sarees, including the Katan, Banarasi, and Jaal styles. The store also has hues to suit the needs of different wearers, from dark shades to bright primary colors and dreamy pastels.
“The new additions to our already expansive selection prove why we have become one of the largest and most trusted retailers of Indian formal and day-to-day wear in the United States. Embrace your unique spirit and style with Chiro's By Jigyasa! Our breathtaking collection of sarees breathes life into the personalities, looks, and stories you want to tell. We passionately believe in empowering women through fashion that celebrates individuality -- join us on this journey today!” a representative stated.
More details can be found at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/sarees
Jigyasa Anand
Chiro's By Jigyasa
+1 281-975-7595
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok