A.B. Ridgeway “The Voice of Christian Finance” Shows Christians How to be “Rich and Righteous”

Alajahwon Ridgeway, founder of A.B. Ridgeway Wealth Management A.B. Ridgeway Wealth Management Alajahwon Ridgeway, the Voice of Christian Finance

A legacy is more than money that you leave for someone, it includes the values and beliefs that you leave in them” — A.B. Ridgeway

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passionate is one word to describe this Bayou State changemaker. A.B. Ridgeway is on a mission to help Christians reimagine their relationship with money. The founder of A.B. Ridgeway Wealth Management is ushering in a new wave of thinking regarding building generational wealth. Some may see it as a counter to established Christian culture where money is evil, and poverty brings you closer to God, but Ridgeway says it is time for the church to understand what the Word says about finances. This Louisiana-based Registered Investment Advisory firm serves clients from all 50 states through their innovative virtual platform. The firm is breaking new ground in the Christian investment arena by shedding light on lies and misguided financial principles.

As a seasoned financial expert, Ridgeway spent more than a decade honing his skills at investment giant JPMorgan. Then, as a Private Client Advisor, he managed a book of business worth over $50 million. Alajahwon Ridgeway is using those same strategies to help Christians build generational wealth and legacies of prosperity. Seen on notable outlets such as Yahoo Finance, FOX Business, and Marketwatch, he is making an impact by using his visionary talents and financial acumen for the Kingdom of God.

Armed with an MBA in Finance from LSU Shreveport, Ridgeway is preaching the good news that Jesus wants His people to reign in every area, including their wallets. His unconventional congregation is not sitting in pews, nor is he espousing hermeneutics behind a pulpit; instead, he brings a clear Bible-based message through weekly podcasts upending age-old false teachings on wealth, inheritance, and investments. In addition, he offers extensive teachings on intergenerational wealth, estate taxes, charitable remainder trusts, and spendthrift trusts.

As a servant leader in the wealth-building space, he is recreating the investment business model where advisors put the client’s cares first. He is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor®️ candidate through the Investment and Wealth Institute™ and Yale School of Management, offering insightful answers to even the most complex financial questions. The Grambling State University alum who graduated cum-laude is known to take hours with clients ministering to them on personal matters while sowing God’s Word into their hearts. Ridgeway says money is not what moves him; instead, his heart is to serve God’s people.

He is quickly becoming the “Voice of Christian Finance” as the host of the sought-after show “Financial Advisors Say The Darndest Things.” The weekly podcast ranks #3 among the Best Christian Finance Podcasts. With more than 134 episodes in the can, Ridgeway is helping thousands of listeners who are faithful in tithing to their local churches to enter into the next level of wealth. Through his extensive studies of the scriptures, Ridgeway combines his financial wealth acumen with his deep understanding of how God wants His people to prosper.

Ridgeway gleaned tenacity, integrity and sticktoitiveness from his parents who sacrificed to give him a better future. His father insisted that education was his way out, and he made strategic educational choices that set his gifted son up for success. Soon the star student-athlete with a 3.5-grade point average proved his parents right. Following God’s plan, it seemed that the sky was the limit for him, but after living in Paris, amassing wealth, and all the world’s success, he clearly heard God’s voice and direction for his life. He realized that the key to a happy life included faith, family, and finances. Soon he met and married his lovely wife, and they are raising four children. As he walked into marriage and fatherhood, he heard the vital call to help other families build a solid financial foundation.

Today he is debunking the myths that Christians cannot be both “Rich and Righteous.” He shows clients how certain scriptures are misinterpreted, manipulated, and even weaponized to keep Christians below their rightful financial place. The A.B. Ridgeway Wealth Management firm is transforming lives by explaining the true meaning of Proverbs 13:22, ESV: A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” He believes that "a legacy is more than money that you leave for someone, it includes the values and beliefs that you leave in them"

For more information, contact A.B. Ridgeway at info@abrwealthmanagement.com.

A.B. Ridgeway Wealth Management