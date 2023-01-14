Submit Release
Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy 1.14.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun:

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who are mourning the painful loss of another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero and his bravery and selfless service will always be remembered.”

Deputy Calhoun, 30, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday, January 13 in Lakeland Village.

Deputy Calhoun began his service with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff in February 2022 and was assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. Deputy Calhoun previously served at the San Diego Police Department for two years.

In honor of Deputy Calhoun, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

