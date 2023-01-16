Luxury Independent-, Assisted-Living Senior Community Convenient to Staten Island is Sharing Activities Calendars Online
Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and Villas of Manalapan, N.J., provide residents with a host of high-end amenities and a concierge lifestyleSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxurious Villas in New Jersey, just a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., has begun offering online access to its community events schedules.
Residents and nonresidents alike may now take a convenient glimpse of the many activities the Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and Villas of Manalapan, N.J. is providing by viewing the event calendars online for each of the locations.
To view and download the activities calendar of the Villas of Holmdel, click here.
To view and download the activities calendar of the Villas of Manalapan, click here.
ABOUT THE VILLAS
The Villas is a luxury senior living community where seniors can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733.
For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.
To learn more, visit VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.
