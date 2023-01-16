Luxury Independent-, Assisted-Living Senior Community Convenient to Staten Island is Sharing Activities Calendars Online

he Villas is a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations close to Staten Island, N.Y

The Villas is a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations close to Staten Island, N.Y

Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and Villas of Manalapan, N.J., provide residents with a host of high-end amenities and a concierge lifestyle

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxurious Villas in New Jersey, just a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., has begun offering online access to its community events schedules.

Residents and nonresidents alike may now take a convenient glimpse of the many activities the Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and Villas of Manalapan, N.J. is providing by viewing the event calendars online for each of the locations.

To view and download the activities calendar of the Villas of Holmdel, click here.

To view and download the activities calendar of the Villas of Manalapan, click here.

ABOUT THE VILLAS

The Villas is a luxury senior living community where seniors can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.

Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.

Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.

Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.

The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733.
For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554

The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.

To learn more, visit VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.
###
This article provides general information and discussion about medicine, health and related subjects. The words and other content provided in this article, and in any linked materials, are not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. If the reader or any other person has a medical concern, he or she should consult with an appropriately licensed physician or other health care worker.

Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this
blog or in any linked materials. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor or 911
immediately.

The views expressed in this article have no relation to those of any academic, hospital, practice or other institution with which the author, or authors, are affiliated.

Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here

You just read:

Luxury Independent-, Assisted-Living Senior Community Convenient to Staten Island is Sharing Activities Calendars Online

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
Company/Organization
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
1150 South Ave. -- suite 303
Staten Island, New York, 10314
United States
+1 917-715-8761
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Relevant Public Relations LLC is a New York City multimedia public relations/marketing and commercial copywriting company. Our solid reputation is backed by a track record of successfully guiding businesses, professional practices and organizations of all sizes to greater heights.

Relevant Public Relations LLC

More From This Author
Luxury Independent-, Assisted-Living Senior Community Convenient to Staten Island is Sharing Activities Calendars Online
Try Hard Fitness CEO Rachell Norman Tags Relevant Public Relations LLC as PR and Marketing Representative
Luxury Independent Senior Living Near Staten Island is Worthwhile Option at Villas of Holmdel, Villas of Manalapan
View All Stories From This Author