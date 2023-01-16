House of Tours Launches the Best Kyrgyzstan Holiday Package - “Mesmerizing Bishkek” from UAE
Middle East well known tours and travel agents House of Tours, launched the Best Kyrgyzstan Holiday Package - “Mesmerizing Bishkek” from UAE.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East well known tours and travel agents House of Tours, launched the Best Kyrgyzstan Holiday Package - “Mesmerizing Bishkek” from UAE.
Bishkek, the vibrant capital of Kyrgyzstan, is located right at the northernmost point of the Ala Too mountain range. The city preserves its previous Soviet Asian atmosphere because of its abundance of green areas, parks, and gardens as well as its Soviet-era structures and monuments.
The National Historical Museum and Ala Too Square, where the daily changing of the guard occurs, are only two of the city's many historical and cultural landmarks. The Dordoy Bazaar offers plenty of shopping opportunities, particularly for Chinese imports.
The House of Tours, Kyrgyzstan holiday package from the UAE helps to explore all the major sightseeing destinations around Bishkek. The Bishkek tour package starts from AED 2550.00 and even the tour packages from House of Tours can be customised . Here are the detailed itinerary of this tour package:
Day 1: Departure from SHJ Airport to Bishkek Manas Airport
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Meeting with the guide & driver at Bishkek Manas Airport
Hotel check-in at Bishkek
Overnight stay at Bishkek
Day 2: Ala-Archa National Park and City Tour
------------------------------------------------------------
Breakfast at the hotel.
Excursion to Ala-Archa National park.
After explore the city, visit central square Ala-Too, Oak Park, Victory Square, Central mall TSUM
Overnight stay: Bishkek
Day 3: Full Day Sightseeing the Burana Tower & Kegety Gorge
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Breakfast at the hotel.
Drive to Tokmok.
Visit ancient Burana Tower
Next to Kegety gorge
Return back to Bishkek for an overnight stay in the hotel.
Day 4: Full Day Sightseeing Chunkurchak gorge
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Breakfast at the hotel.
Enjoy a full day in the picturesque Chunkurchak gorge.
Return back to Bishkek
Time for shopping, visit Asia Mall shopping mall etc.
Overnight in the hotel.
Day 5: Departure Transfer
-----------------------------------------
Early Morning 00.10 AM transfer to Manas airport to catch the flight back to Sharjah.
Arrival Sharjah airport at 06:40 AM
About House of Tours
-------------------------------
House of Tours was established in 2006 in order to help with vacation itinerary take flight. House of Tours has grown from its humble origins in Dubai to cover Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and London.
With the mission of being "a partner for all your needs," House of Tours has assisted more than 300,000 individuals in traveling to their ideal destinations, and the figure is growing.
For more information visit: https://www.houseoftours.com/
