SEO Agency, SEO.co, Teams with Michael Cottam to Deliver 61.45% YOY Organic Search Growth to Client in the Competitive Luxury Transportation Niche

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading SEO agency, SEO.co has teamed up with longtime search expert and SEO consultant Michael Cottam (https://www.michaelcottam.com/) to help one of the leading companies in the competitive luxury transportation niche improve its organic search growth over the past year.

Looking for a way to reach more customers and grab a larger percentage of the high-end luxury transportation market, a top, nationwide chauffeur company partnered with SEO.co and Michael Cottam in 2022 to implement a new SEO strategy focused on building high-quality, white label links and original content pointing to its website. This resulted in 61.45% year-over-year increase in organic search growth and 283 additional keywords now ranking in search.

SEO.co and Cottam worked together to carefully research the luxury transportation industry and develop an organic white hat link building strategy.. The team used high-intent keyword placement and content syndication to ensure all digital assets received maximum reach and traffic.

"Whether it's in the luxury chauffeur industry, real estate world, finance, ecommerce, or any industry in between, our goal as an SEO company is to provide enterprise-level quality SEO services that allow our clients to focus on running their businesses," said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. "We roll up our sleeves and deal with all of the SEO details so that businesses don't have to worry about where their search traffic and online exposure is coming from."

In the highly competitive chauffeur niche, search traffic is one of the foundational pillars of high-growth companies. Link building services and content strategies like the ones implemented by SEO.co have become a staple strategy for growth.

"I've been in the SEO industry for many years," Cottam says. "And while Google is constantly changing their algorithms, one this is for sure: Google's intent behind the algorithms is to bring to the end user the sites and pages with the best quality, most accurate/authoritative, and most useful content. Companies that invest in high quality content created by true experts in their space will be well-positioned not just with Google, but in building trust in their brand from their customers."

SEO.co has been in the digital marketing and search engine optimization industry for more than 12 years. Hundreds of companies, including GoDaddy, Shopify, Expedia, FreshBooks, Trip.com, The Vitamin Shoppe and Purple trust Nead and his team of SEO experts and copywriters with their content strategies.

About SEO.co

For more than a decade, SEO.co has provided search strategy, content marketing, and white hat link building services to Fortune 500 companies, venture-backed startups, and local businesses. The team consists of marketing strategists, writers, and SEO professionals with decades of combined experience in the industry.

Founded in 2010 under the name AudienceBloom, the SEO company took on an outside investment in 2018 and was rebranded as SEO.co in 2019. The company has offices in Washington, Florida, and Arkansas, and has previously been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

About Michael Cottam

Michael Cottam is a serial entrepreneur, programmer, and experienced SEO. Cottam has started multiple websites and companies over the past 20+ years, including several early internet startups that went toe-to-toe with industry giants using sophisticated SEO strategies. Today, Michael is an SEO consultant, associate at Moz, and independent SEO consultant. He lives in Bend, Oregon and enjoys photography riding motorcycles, traveling, and exploring the great outdoors.

Media Contact

