Monster Energy Feature-Length Surfing Documentary "Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear" Featuring the World's Best Big Wave Surfers Hits Theaters Nationwide

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience the fear and inner turmoil behind surfing the world's biggest waves. Monster Energy is proud to announce the upcoming theatrical release of the captivating Big Wave Surfing Documentary Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear. The 75-minute feature film will hit cinemas across North America on January 14, 2023, in over 50 markets, and in international markets (Portugal, Germany, UK, South Africa, and Australia) in February. To find a theater click here.

Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear marks the third big wave surfing documentary created by Taublieb Films in partnership with Monster Energy. Earlier releases included The Monster Energy Big Wave Tow-in Invitational (2019) and Ground Swell: Epic Tales of Monster Waves (2021), winner and finalist of multiple film festivals, including the prestigious Maui Film Festival, Malibu International Film Festival and Webby Awards.

"Monster Energy is stoked to continue to support this series of documentaries showcasing the unique world of Big Wave Surfing in an authentic and visually thrilling format. Once again, the new documentary portrays the best athletes in the sport in a way that rings true to surf culture while also making the challenges of riding the biggest waves on the planet accessible to cinematic audiences," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO.

The new feature continues the boundary-pushing in-depth storytelling and visuals of the first two installments, including aerial shots of some of the biggest waves ever ridden, captured via advanced POV drones and RED high-definition cameras. The stunning visuals – and in-depth commentary and soul-baring analysis from the sport's biggest stars – were recorded over the course of the past winter season at global big wave hot spots such as Nazaré (Portugal), Jaws (Maui) and Mavericks (California) – and has exclusive footage of what may be first ever ride of a 100-foot wave!

Speaking of exclusive, Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear marks the first time that iconic big wave hotspot Nazaré, Portugal, has been captured on the big screen in a cinematic feature. While the boundary-pushing location – known for crowning several World Champions of the Big Wave movement – was widely featured in sports documentaries on television and the web, a silver screen debut takes the action to the next level.

Want to experience the agony, fear, and triumph behind trying to ride a legendary 100-foot wave? Audiences are invited to catch a sneak peek of Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear in the extended trailer here.

While the visuals are once again cutting edge, the cast of featured surfers includes icons and super stars on the global big wave surfing circuit. Stars we meet include Monster Energy's South African Matt Bromley, Portugal's Big Wave World Champion, Nic von Rupp, as well as Makua Rothman, a two-time Big Wave World Champion and North Shore native, as well as pioneering female surfer Bianca Valenti making history at Mavericks, alongside big wave surfer and bull rider and surfer Torrey Meister, as well as American big wave pro Kai Lenny.

"A lot of people are not able to achieve their dream because fear gets in the middle of it," said Monster Energy's von Rupp in the documentary. It's about looking fear in the eyes and really overcoming that fear."

Speaking on the theme of the film, Bromley said: "I believe that challenges, the big challenges, are always scary. But the bigger the challenge, the more it's going to help you to grow."

The new film is narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor and hardcore surf enthusiast Josh Brolin, who also serves as an Executive Producer of film.

Following on the heels of the world premiere private screening at Laemmle's Monica Film Center in Los Angeles on December 15, with several Monster Energy athletes, media and surf industry VIPs in attendance, Ground Swell was enthusiastically received with all the emotions – laughter, tears, and exuberant applause! For a complete schedule and most updated locations, visit http://www.groundswellfilm.com.

Now witness the latest chapter: Catch Monster Energy's Ground Swell - The Other Side of Fear at a cinema near you and make sure to watch the extended trailer here. Ground Swell will also release digitally on April 25, 2023.

For more on Rothman, Bromley, von Rupp, and the rest of the Monster Energy surf team visit http://www.monsterenergy.com and Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from wave riding across the globe.

Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear

1 hour, 15 minutes, 4K high-definition, USA, 2022

Directed and produced by Paul Taublieb

Producers Susan Cooper & Stacy Transou

Produced by TAUBLIEB Films in conjunction with Monster Energy

