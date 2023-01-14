Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cassis discussed opportunities for continued bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including on assistance for Ukraine and the need to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war. Secretary Blinken congratulated Switzerland on joining the United Nations Security Council this month for a two-year elected term.