January 13, 2023 - Attorney General Files Suit Against the City of Bristol, Virginia, Over Bristol Landfill

Attorney General Files Suit Against the City of Bristol, Virginia, Over Bristol Landfill

~Virginia, DEQ, Waste Management Board, and Air Board allege violations of Virginia environmental law~

RICHMOND,VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today filed a lawsuit on behalf of his clients, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Waste Management Board, and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board against the City of Bristol, Virginia, seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties for violating the Commonwealth’s environmental laws and regulations at the Bristol Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility. The civil action was filed this afternoon in the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond.

This is now ongoing litigation, and the Office of the Attorney General has no further comment.

Read the filing HERE.

