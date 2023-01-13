Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier-designate of the Yukon Ranj Pillai

CANADA, January 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier-designate of the Yukon, Ranj Pillai, to congratulate him on being selected as the Yukon’s next Premier.

The two leaders discussed key areas for cooperation and how they plan to build on the strong collaboration between their two governments in delivering for the people of the Yukon. They spoke about the importance of working together on making life more affordable, supporting a strong economy in the territory, addressing climate change in the North, moving forward on the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, improving access to safe, affordable housing, and strengthening health care for all Yukoners.

The Prime Minister and the Premier-designate agreed to remain in close contact and look forward to working together.