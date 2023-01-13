Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,796 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier-designate of the Yukon Ranj Pillai

CANADA, January 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier-designate of the Yukon, Ranj Pillai, to congratulate him on being selected as the Yukon’s next Premier.

The two leaders discussed key areas for cooperation and how they plan to build on the strong collaboration between their two governments in delivering for the people of the Yukon. They spoke about the importance of working together on making life more affordable, supporting a strong economy in the territory, addressing climate change in the North, moving forward on the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, improving access to safe, affordable housing, and strengthening health care for all Yukoners.

The Prime Minister and the Premier-designate agreed to remain in close contact and look forward to working together.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier-designate of the Yukon Ranj Pillai

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.