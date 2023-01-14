President receives delegates ahead of the 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords

VIETNAM, January 14 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party, State and people highly appreciated the support of international friends, regardless of skin colour or religion, in the resistance war for national independence and reunification, State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said while welcoming 26 international delegates from 15 countries.

The delegates arrived in the capital ahead of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords on Friday.

The Paris Peace Accords and the victory in the spring of 1975 became a historic turning point in the cause of national reunification. It showed the world that Việt Nam managed to defeat a strong enemy with great international solidarity and widespread support of people globally.

The victory was the joy and pride of both the Vietnamese people and of justice-loving people worldwide.

President Phúc said that since the spring victory in 1975, Việt Nam, a poor and war-torn country, has achieved many historical, political and socio-economic achievements, becoming a middle-income country.

In 2022, the country’s GDP was estimated to increase by 8.02 per cent, and GDP per capita reached US$4,110. According to the United Nations' multidimensional standards, the nation's poverty rate is estimated at 3.6 per cent, much lower than the rate of 58 per cent in 1993.

Việt Nam has diplomatic relations with 190 out of 193 UN member states.

Phúc emphasised cooperation among countries in building a world of peace has become an urgent issue and an earnest aspiration of all mankind.

Despite sacrifices, pain and loss in the wars, the Vietnamese people always uphold the values of peace, the basic principles of the United Nations and international law on respecting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, he said.

Phúc said that Việt Nam has always been a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, cooperating equally and for mutual benefits with all countries.

Earlier, a ceremony was held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) for the delegates and Vietnamese officials to look back at the Paris Peace Accords, which were signed on January 27, 1973.

Delegates said the Paris Peace Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Việt Nam was a victory for Việt Nam's diplomacy, gaining the support of people around the world.

They shared that their visits to Việt Nam changed their views of the country. They recalled the memories of meeting Vietnamese leaders at that time, such as General Võ Nguyên Giáp and Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng.

They also recalled how to share the Vietnamese resistance war and the country's development with other countries, calling for a joint fight for the victims of Agent Orange in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, former Vice President Nguyễn Thị Bình, head of the negotiation team of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam, said the heroic and resilient fight of the Vietnamese people, with the unprecedented strong and widespread support of the world, forced the US government to negotiate and sign the Paris Peace Accords.

“We also remember our American friends who set themselves on fire to protest the war. We will never forget the millions of people worldwide who defied repression and imprisonment, and attended marches and demonstrations to demand the US stop the war. The strong solidarity and support were the strength to help us on the battlefield and negotiation table,” said Bình, who was one of four people to sign the accords.

VUFO Vice President and General Secretary Phan Anh Sơn said that the victory of Việt Nam in reaching the Paris agreement and the struggle against the US was one of conscience and belief in justice by national liberation movements and all peace-loving forces in the world. — VNS