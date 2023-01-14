Day Spa Expert Salon Lusso Of Naples Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Salon Lusso of Naples joins Haute Beauty Network as a day spa expert representing the Naples, FL market.

NAPLES, Fla. , Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jamie Caruso is the Founder & CEO of Salon Lusso of Naples. Graduating at the top of her class in cosmetology, she continued her education at the Vidal Sassoon Academy and the Wella Studios in NYC and LA. Prior to moving to Naples, Jamie spent a decade honing her craft becoming a Master Stylist & Colorist at a premiere salon in New Jersey.

Jamie is passionate about all things luxury whether it be fashion, hair, or the beauty industry. Her journey inspired her to brand the Salon "Lusso" meaning luxury in Italian. Her dream of coming to Naples was to bring a prestigious salon experience to her clients.

Jamie is a perfectionist who specializes in precision cutting and innovative coloring. She has the unique ability to visualize a suitable goal for each individual's needs and hair dreams. In life, business, and behind the chair Jamie prides herself on quality. She believes it's the key to success.

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

