Sven Patzer's Petition for National Hickey Day goes Viral, but Joe Biden Remains Silent

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sven Patzer started a petition yesterday to make February 19th National Hickey Day. The petition has gone viral, and news about it has been distributed throughout the country. However, President Joe Biden has yet to respond to the request. Sven is very disappointed and saddened by this lack of response, as he feels that hickeys are a "beautiful part of life."

Joe Biden's silence on the issue has not deterred Patzer in the slightest, however- in fact, he's now started a new petition asking people to sign up in support of his original petition. The new petition is available HERE on Change.org, and the original petition can be found Here at Petitiontocongress.com.

"I don't want this issue to die," says Patzer. "We must hold our leaders accountable for their actions." So far, thousands have seen the new petition.

Patzer's mission to hold our leaders accountable for their actions is an ongoing struggle, but his new petition is gaining traction. Thousands of people have seen that National Hickey Day should be formally recognized, encouraging everyone to be served justice, regardless of position and power. National Hickey Day would help bring attention to the wrongdoings of our nation's leaders and other influential public figures - this could help create a better system of accountability going forward.

We hope Joe Biden finds the time to respond to Sven's interesting demands and will continue to update you, the people, as this trending story continues.

