Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife): Intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place, Northeast.

At approximately 10:19 am, the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.