Suspect Sought in Destruction of Property Offense: 500 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, the suspect approached a DC Streetcar at the listed location. The suspect broke the streetcar’s windshield wiper then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.