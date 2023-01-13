Visitor arrivals reached new heights to exceed 40,000 yesterday (Thursday) Unreserved efforts are made to boost visitations to Macao for vacation and spending

MACAU, January 13 - Since the new border measure has lifted the requirement for the COVID nucleic acid test from 8 January onwards, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been dedicating all-rounded efforts to brand the destination with a range of special travel offers and gearing up for different mega events to welcome visitors for Chinese New Year. Visitor arrivals have been steadily increasing in recent days, to reach 40,000 this Thursday (12 January), the first single-day record that has exceeded 40,000 this year. The visitor figures are expected to keep rising with the advent of Chinese New Year festivities.

Daily visitor arrivals from Hong Kong increased fourfold year-on-year

Visitor arrivals reached 40,643 yesterday (12 January), a surge of 160.1% compared with the average daily visitor arrivals of 2022. The single-day figure encompassed 32,148 Mainland visitors and 7,345 Hong Kong visitors, a year-on-year increase of 129.8% and 419.8% respectively in comparison with the average daily volume of Mainland and Hong Kong visitors last year. Compared with the average daily visitor arrivals from Hong Kong last December, the single-day figure of Hong Kong visitors rose by 405.9%. MGTO launched the special offer on transportation services between Hong Kong and Macao today (13 January), to ignite greater intention of Hong Kong residents to travel, spend and stay longer in Macao.

Unleash diverse glamour of “tourism +” to expand visitor source during Chinese New Year

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events will unfold in Macao for residents and visitors to experience rich festive ambience. Governmental departments, travel trade, community organizations and the six integrated resorts will organize an array of Chinese New Year festivities. Furthermore, MGTO is unfolding various promotional initiatives tailored for different visitor source markets, highlighting festive celebrations, monthly highlights and the charm of “tourism +” to widen the source of visitors, in turn reviving various local sectors.