Cultural Affairs Bureau extends “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and offers additional sessions

MACAU, January 13 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s has received an overwhelming response since its launch. In appreciation of the public’s support, the organiser will extend the first phase of the exhibition and offers additional sessions, allowing more members of the public to experience the magnificent historical features of the Former Mater Dei Church. The exhibition will be extended to 28 February, and the exploration will be adjusted to three sessions per hour from 16 January. Each session will open to 10 participants.

The “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s is located at the Ruins of St. Paul’s College. This is the first exhibition featuring advanced simulation technologies such as autostereoscopy, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in Macao World Heritage site, presenting a digital reconstruction of the Church. The public can explore the historical landscape of the Ruins of St. Paul’s College from 400 years ago through the virtual reality.

In the first phase of the exhibition, admission is free for residents and tourists by registration. Users must be at the age of 5 or above, and participants under the age of 12 years must be accompanied by an adult to register and visit. Interested parties can register through the IC’s Activity Registration System (www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event). If the number of applicants exceeds the maximum limit, the selection will be made by drawing lots, and the successful applicants will be notified by SMS. In order to ensure the quality of the exploration experience, participants are required to arrive at the Information Desk of the Ruins of St. Paul’s 10 minutes before the exploration session starts. Latecomers will be disqualified and will be replaced by members of the public waiting on site. The exhibition is open daily from 9am to 6pm (no admission after 5:30pm), including public holidays. Registration is required in advance.

In addition, the exhibition has also launched a WeChat prize game under the theme of “Request from the Priest”. Participants can create a virtual character to visit the Ruins of St. Paul’s online in first person and enter a chance to win limited-edition digital collections and prizes by completing the tasks set by the priest. All are welcome to participate. For more information about the exhibition and game, please visit www.wh.mo/stpaulvr.