In Santa Barbara, Governor Newsom Joins Storm Preparedness Work Alongside Local and Cal Guard Crews

Governor Gavin Newsom today joined volunteers, elected officials, local first responders and Cal Guard members in Santa Barbara to support work underway to prepare the area for incoming storms expected over the weekend and early next week.

The Governor supported crews working to clear a debris basin and divert a flooding stream to protect a vulnerable area in Montecito. The region has sustained major damage from relentless storms and more severe weather is forecasted this coming weekend. Projects like the one highlighted today are happening all over the state to protect communities in advance of storms.

  • Why it’s important: With additional rain expected this weekend and into early next week, the state is working to best prepare communities to manage potential flooding and remove dangerous debris that could result in mudslides or other storm-related emergencies.

Governor Newsom: “I couldn’t be more proud of the first responders and everyday Californians stepping up across the state to help support communities impacted by these ongoing storms,” said Governor Newsom. “With more difficult days ahead, it’s critical that Californians stay alert to conditions in their area and follow guidance from local emergency responders to stay safe.”

Earlier this week, President Biden approved the Governor’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration, activating the full weight of the federal government to support California’s storm response and recovery efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making federal disaster assistance available to supplement local and state resources, including equipment and personnel.

The Governor also announced $202 million in new investments for long-term flood prevention in his January budget proposal.

Click here to watch five things you can do to stay safe.

