SJR4 in Sen: Placed on calendar 1-17-2023 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2023-01-13
WISCONSIN, January 13 - Relating to: providing for an advisory referendum on the question of requiring able-bodied, childless adults to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits.
Status: S - Calendar
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/13/2023 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator LeMahieu;
cosponsored by Representative Vos
|1/13/2023 Sen.
|Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization
|1/13/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|1/13/2023 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 1-17-2023 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
