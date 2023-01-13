Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,814 in the last 365 days.

SJR4 in Sen: Placed on calendar 1-17-2023 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2023-01-13

WISCONSIN, January 13 - Relating to: providing for an advisory referendum on the question of requiring able-bodied, childless adults to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits.

Status: S - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/13/2023 Sen. Placed on calendar 1-17-2023 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)  

History

Date / House Action Journal
1/13/2023 Sen. Introduced by Senator LeMahieu;
cosponsored by Representative Vos 		 
1/13/2023 Sen. Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization  
1/13/2023 Sen. Available for scheduling  
1/13/2023 Sen. Placed on calendar 1-17-2023 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr4

You just read:

SJR4 in Sen: Placed on calendar 1-17-2023 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2023-01-13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.