President Tsai expresses condolences for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TAIWAN, January 13 - President Tsai expresses condolences for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

On the afternoon of January 13, President Tsai Ing-wen visited the Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan to offer her condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Accompanied by Secretary-General to the President David T. Lee (李大維), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Rev. Monsignor Stefano Mazzotti of the Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan, President Tsai paid her respects to the image of the late pope emeritus. In her dedication she expressed her sincere condolences, writing, "May the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose humanity has a constant place in all our hearts, rest in eternal peace; and may the longstanding friendship between Taiwan and the Vatican remain firm and enduring."

After the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on December 31 of last year, President Tsai directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express sincere condolences and sympathies to the Holy See on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan. And on January 5, former Vice President Chen Chien-jen, acting as a special envoy on the appointment of the president, represented our country at the funeral held in Vatican City.

 

