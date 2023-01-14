Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating DLocal, PLDT, and Welltower, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO), PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI), and Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO)

On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“Muddy Waters”) published a research report concluding that DLocal “is likely a fraud.” Muddy Waters alleges that DLocal has repeated disclosures about its Total Processing Volume and accounts receivable “that flatly contradict one another” and that there is “a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable.” Muddy Waters also alleges that DLocal engaged in multiple misrepresentations to disguise the timing and the source of funding for an insider option exercise.

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $10.76, or more than 50%, to close at $10.46 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI)

On December 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported, “the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control.”

Following this news, on December 19, 2022, PLDT's shares fell by over 20%.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Welltower is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on December 7, 2022. The report, titled, "Welltower: Exposing The Shell Game," claims that the Company transferred the management of underperforming facilities to an undisclosed related party. According to the report, the new partner firm Integra "seems to barely exist. The entity was registered 6 months ago, according to Delaware corporate records. Its website was registered on the same day." The report alleges that, "Integra's CEO, 29-year-old David Gefner, appears to have no background in the skilled nursing space at all. Integra has no employees on LinkedIn except for Gefner, who claims to have worked at the 6-month-old entity for 11 months."

Based on this report, shares of Welltower have dropped by more than 5% in intraday trading on the same day.

