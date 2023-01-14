Ranch Remedy launches an all-in-one pet skincare

This antifungal, antiseptic topical first aid is made from plant derived ingredients. The antiseptic, antifungal, and antibacterial properties provide a fast healing solution for animal cuts, wounds, and various skin conditions like mange, hotspots, warts etc.

The Skincare Pets Need

Made from a proprietary blend of natural plant extracts, this topical first aid offers relief for many pet skin conditions. It comes in an easy-to-apply spray bottle for a fuss-free application. Speaking to the company owner about how it all began, "Our formula has been around for nearly forty years. It was first tested extensively on human skin for healing cuts and wounds until we discovered it works just as effectively on pets. We began using it on our ranch animals for their fungal skin infections and post-surgical wounds. The solution proved magical in promoting healing, resolving, and preventing fungal infections. It has been like our very own ranch hand since, hence the name "Ranch Remedy." "Topical First Aid."

Antiseptic, Antifungal, and Antibacterial

Ranch Remedy's topical first aid is beneficial in treating many animal skin conditions. With all-natural ingredients, the spray carries antifungal properties to treat fungal skin and nail infections. It also has antibacterial properties to prevent and treat dog paw infections, horse wounds, and many other bacterial infections.

The solution also carries antiseptic properties, making it suitable for treating wounds and post-surgical procedures. Ranch Remedy blend also serves as a natural analgesic and anti-itch. Hence, it helps relieve itching and pain for pets simultaneously while promoting healing. The beneficial properties of the spray render it perfect for use as a regular part of pet skincare and maintenance, fighting topical fungal skin issues.

The topical first aid comes in an easy-to-use spray bottle of 8 fl oz each. Prices at $24.95 per bottle, the brand offers one-time, monthly, and bi-monthly payment options for customers’ ease. The spray is quick-drying, making for an easy, mess-free application. It is safe and can be applied several times a day.

Promising Customer Reviews

The company reports positive reviews from its wide customer base. Talking to one of the company’s oldest customers, “I have been using Ranch Remedy’s Topical First Aid for years. I have five hyper dogs, and they are always getting into trouble. Frequent cuts and infections were almost every day, driving my vet bill through the roof. But then I was recommended this magical solution, and my life has been much easier. I subscribed to their bi-monthly plan and used it regularly on all my dogs. It helps heal wounds so fast and has been a lifesaver. I can’t imagine life without it.”

Conclusion

Ranch Remedy's topical first aid solution offers an all-in-one solution to treating animal skin conditions for ranches, farms, or household pets. The spray effectively treats various conditions, from mange to other fungal diseases and cuts or wounds. With its all-natural composition, the product is perfect to be used as a regular pet skin care.

The company can be reached via the details provided below for further queries or information regarding the product. Sold at www.yourranchremedy.com or order a bottle on Amazon.

