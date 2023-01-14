The Travel Planners Take Tourists to One of the World's Greatest Places, Kerala, India

The Travel Planners is the leading Indian tour operator for Kerala, offering a broad range of comprehensive tour packages at highly approachable prices.

Dubbed one of the most attractive ecotourism hot spots in 2022, Kerala, India is rapidly growing in popularity among tourists across all compass points. Known as the Land of Coconut, the Spice Garden of India, as well as “God’s Own Country”, Kerala offers beautiful landscapes, pristinely clear lakes and backwaters, as well as an abundance of historic landmarks.

Reaching all of Kerala’s most popular places could be impossible on an average holiday trip, but The Travel Planners, India’s leading tour operator is helping travelers enjoy a true, full Kerala experience.

As a local Kerala-based company, The Travel Planners have an abundance of experience with the terrain and Kerala’s most popular places while being well-versed in its rich history:

“Since we are based in Kerala, we have first-hand knowledge of the destinations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. We’re proud to have a high number of loyal customers and 98% of our customers consider our service to be excellent. We have very special rates, hotel deals, and own private cars and coaches exclusive for our valuable customers,” said The Travel Planners’ spokesperson.

Knowing that Kerala is among the most popular honeymoon destinations in all of India, The Travel Planners is offering an array of Kerala Honeymoon Packages, taking its clients across Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, Alleppey, and a myriad of gorgeous spots, such as the Eravikulam National Park, Echo point, the Periyar valley in Thekkady, and numerous other beautiful places.

A variety of Standard Kerala travel packages are specifically designed to cater to the needs of tourists who’d prefer a more affordable traveling experience while reaping all the benefits The Travel Planners has to offer. From 3-night Kerala Tours and Kerala Family Holidays to Madurai Kodaikanal tours, the company’s catalog offers a broad variety of package deals.

Tourists who wish to spend their vacations and holidays in luxury and style will find their needs catered to by The Travel Planner’s Kerala Luxury Tour packages.

“Everybody deserves the royal life once in a while, and for a good reason too. You’ve put in all the hard work all these months, be it at a workplace or your business. It is only natural to want to take some time off. Be it a solo trip or self-discovery, or a honeymoon trip to Kerala, here’s your chance to make a statement. Say goodbye to average tours and start to experience the best of Kerala with our 5-star hotel packages,” said The Travel Planners’s spokesperson.

In addition to offering standard, honeymoon, and luxury travel packages, The Travel Planners also offer highly sought-after South India Tour opportunities. This comprehensive touring plan stretches from Chennai and Mahabalipuram to Pondicherry, Kumbakonam, Tanjore, Madurai, and Periyar.

More information about The Travel Planners is available on the company’s official website.

