Greenberg Traurig Recognized in 2023 Chambers and Partners Asia-Pacific Guide

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys were recognized in the Chambers and Partners 2023 Asia-Pacific Guide. The firm was further recognized for its Real Estate Practice in Japan.

According to the guide, Greenberg Traurig "has a well-regarded team that advises international private equity funds, asset managers and real estate developers on inbound transactions." Additionally, editors said the firm "is also noted for its expertise in assisting Japanese investors in their international investments."

"I am extremely proud of all that the Japan real estate team has accomplished," said Joel H. Rothstein, chair of the firm's Asia Real Estate practice. "This recognition by Chambers and Partners is affirmation of the continued trust of clients and the team's growth in the market."

In addition to recognizing the Real Estate Practice in Japan, the guide lists the following Greenberg Traurig Tokyo attorneys in the practices noted:

Inada focuses his real estate practice on financing, transactions, fund formation, and joint ventures, with particular emphasis on inbound transactions of investment banks and real estate funds. He has structured, documented, and implemented a number of real estate transactions for various types of the properties, including development and acquisition of warehouses, data centers, and health care properties including hospitals.

Kim is a global project finance and mergers and acquisitions lawyer and head of Greenberg Traurig's Asia Energy and Infrastructure Practice. Kim focuses his practice on energy and infrastructure projects, with deep experience in projects involving Japanese and Korean-led cross-border investments. With over two decades of experience in the renewables, conventional and nuclear power projects, he advises first-of-its-kind and large-scale power projects across the globe.

Ohashi is co-chair of the Japan Practice and focuses his practice on representing clients in a variety of financial matters, including cross-border and domestic banking, capital market transactions e.g. establishment of sponsored American Deposit Receipt programs, fund and investment management matters, and corporate matters. He is experienced in the Japanese domestic market and represents both Japanese and international financial institutions.

Greenberg Traurig's Japan real estate team comprises both experienced Japanese-trained and licensed bengoshi and international real estate lawyers with over 15 years of experience representing global investors.

The Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide notes it "provides in-depth and reliable recommendations on "the best law firms and lawyers" working across the Asia-Pacific region. The individuals highlighted in the guide have been identified by clients and market sources as standouts in their respective practice areas and jurisdictions across the region, based on in-depth research conducted by guide publisher Chambers and Partners.

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice regularly represents companies throughout China, India, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan in their business dealings in the United States and abroad. The firm also advises U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys based in the firm's Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across Greenberg Traurig's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

