New Dawn Treatment Centers Have Been Ranked The Top Drug And Alcohol Rehabs Northeast of the Entire Bay Area In Northern California by Newsweek

The Recovery Support Process offered by New Dawn Treatment Centers yields incredibly high results for all clients. This CARF-accredited facility provides care for numerous types of drug and alcohol rehab as well as mental health needs.

For the treatment of mental health and substance abuse disorders, finding the correct residential rehab facility can make a huge difference in recovery. A caring team that works to support their clients every step of the way is necessary for lifelong change.

New Dawn Treatment Centers recently received stellar ranking from Newsweek Magazine as one of California's top addiction treatment centers. Their facilities are dedicated to every client's success and health.

What Makes New Dawn Treatment Centers Different?

New Dawn Treatment Centers specialize in both substance abuse disorders as well as co-occurring mental health disorders like PTSD, anxiety, and depressive disorders. They have specialized in treating alcohol addiction, drug addiction, opiates, and opioids, as well as benzo addictions, for over 30 years in the Sacramento region.

New Dawn Treatment Centers also provide special programs for veterans, active-duty military and their families as well as first responders. They utilize evidence-based and holistic experiential therapies to ensure the methods used are individualized for the person receiving their treatment.

The programs available at New Dawn Treatment Centers

Medical Detox is one of the first programs for those with substance abuse disorders entering one of these facilities. Detox can be a painful and draining process, but it is essential for getting many to get a good start in recovery. New Dawn Treatment Centers help make this process as painless as possible with 24/7 support from their medical team and therapists to help ensure that withdrawal is appropriately managed. Patients can receive this treatment in various residential homelike settings to make the process as comfortable as possible.

New Dawn Treatment Centers offers residential programs for both men and women, housing them separately in small facilities so that the residents can focus on themselves and their health with privacy and peace. With six people, two per room, in each facility, the perfect balance of comradery and privacy is reached. No one will be isolated, but they won’t be in massive facilities with dozens of people competing for the attention of the staff and therapists.

With 30, 60, and 90-day options, each residential program is customized for the specific patient to aid in their needs and treat them in the best way possible for them to reach full recovery. These residential facilities are designed to feel comfortable and like home with living rooms, dining rooms, full kitchens, on site chefs and even private patios to get outside and get fresh air.

While in the programs, evidence-based treatment is applied, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, mindfulness, and neurobiology of addiction.

The luxury residential program provides the same great therapy and detox assistance, but in a private five-acre estate. The same six resident rule applies, but each resident has their own private room and bathroom. Saltwater pools and spas help add a holistic and resort-like quality to the program and a private chef will provide daily meals. With expansive outdoor patios and nature views in a private and quiet location, residents can focus all their efforts on recovery.

New Dawn Treatment Centers also offers intensive outpatient treatment and programs. Intended for those who do not need medical assistance with detox or 24/7 monitoring and support, these programs are currently hosted at three different facilities in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, and Reno. Often covered by insurance, these peaceful facilities provide daily group and individual therapy twice a week. With the support of both a community and proven therapy, recovery is possible without needing a residential stay.

Conclusion

New Dawn Treatment Centers was ranked as one of the top drug and alcohol rehab centers in Northern California and #18 in the state because of their dedication and client-centered treatment methods. The passionate and experienced team that runs their facilities ensures each patient receives the best care possible to aid them in recovery and future success.

Media Contact

New Dawn Treatment Centers

Lindsay Martinez

United States