Not playing by the rules catches up to trespassers near Challis

It’s no secret that access to hunting and fishing is important to Idaho sportsmen.

To provide public access to the Salmon River north of Challis, Idaho Fish and Game has partnered with a landowner in the Pennal Gulch area to allow public access through his private property to the river. This provides the only access to the river in the immediate area and is quite popular, especially for river users.

This area also has had frequent trespass conflicts.

To help curb trespass issues, Fish and Game placed a large informational kiosk informing users that the access road is private property and warns against trespass on adjacent properties. However, a few users to the area choose to not play by the rules.

Fish and Game conservation officers cited three individuals in two separate incidents for trespass late this fall. In the first incident, officers received a tip reporting an individual had shot a whitetail deer on private property adjacent to the road. The officer arrived at the scene in a few minutes and contacted the alleged shooter. After some questioning, the officer was able to determine that the suspect not only trespassed, but he shot from the roadway. The suspect was charged, paid a hefty fine, and lost his hunting privileges for one year.

In a second incident, officers received a call from a person who took photographs of two individuals leaving the property who did not have permission from the landowner. One photograph shows two men walking under an archway on the property with one suspect holding a rifle and carrying what looks like a bag full of meat. The second photograph was of a Jeep with a partial Idaho license plate. Officers spent considerable time trying different license plate combinations until they received a match. After conducting interviews of the suspects, both were charged with their cases currently pending.

Because of the two reports from concerned citizens and the officer’s quick and thorough investigations, hopefully river users can continue to enjoy this area for years. Efforts by Idaho’s conservation officers are important to ensure all sportsmen are on a level playing field in terms of following the laws. Additionally, these efforts are especially important in the Pennal Gulch area as Fish and Game has spent considerable resources to secure and maintain this important access for everyone – especially for those who play by the rules.