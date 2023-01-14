Submit Release
Under Secretary Jenkins Travel to Hawaii

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii from January 16-20. Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis will accompany the Under Secretary.

The Under Secretary will deliver remarks at the Regional Ambassadors Conference, meet with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) leadership and State Foreign Policy Advisors supporting U.S. military commanders, and hold roundtable discussions with command leadership to enhance U.S. interagency collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Under Secretary will also engage with civil society in Honolulu to promote the United States’ efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and meet with university students to encourage career interests in foreign policy, national security, and diplomacy.

