On January 13, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the presidents hailed the current state of Azerbaijan-Germany relations and discussed the prospects for cooperation.

Touching upon the regional security issues, Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized that Germany supports the European Union-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral format conducted with the direct participation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Noting that he highly appreciates the trilateral negotiations conducted with the support of President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Ilham Aliyev expressed Azerbaijan`s commitment to the process of discussions within the European Union-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral format.

During the phone conversation, they also discussed the situation on the Khankendi-Lachin road in the territory of Azerbaijan. The head of state said that Armenia's allegations about the blockade of the road are false, adding that the free movement of humanitarian goods of the International Committee of the Red Cross and others is ensured on the road.

During the conversation, the presidents once again lauded the prospects of Azerbaijan-Germany cooperation, and stressed the importance of joint efforts for the development of these relations.