Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,909 in the last 365 days.

Travel Influential in Judge’s Journey to Supreme Court

Image of a male judge wearing a black judicial robe

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Byrne hearing his first cases for the Supreme Court.

Image of a male judge wearing a black judicial robe

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Byrne hearing his first cases for the Supreme Court.

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Byrne loves a good journey – as an appellate judge representing eight counties and a person who has traveled to 43 states. On Tuesday, he reached a new destination – a first-time visiting judge for the Supreme Court of Ohio.

“It is a tremendous responsibility because the Supreme Court is the last word on state law,” Judge Byrne said.

He heard two cases. The first was State ex rel. US Bank v. Cuyahoga County, sitting for Justice Joseph T. Deters who recused himself. The second was Highland Tavern LLC et al. v. Michael DeWine, governor of the State of Ohio et al.in place of Justice R. Patrick DeWine, who also recused. According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a justice’s recusal, the chief justice selects an appellate court judge to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

The first case debates whether counties must pay property owners fair market value of homes transferred to land banks. The second argues whether the governor violated the Ohio Constitution with an emergency rule during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Byrne’s wide range of legal knowledge comes from his time as a Twelfth District judge and 13 years as an employment law attorney. He has worked trials and appeals at the state and federal levels, with the parties ranging from small businesses to national agencies and international corporations.

“When I first became a lawyer, I had no interest in becoming a judge,” he said. “But I realized the appeals court was a great combination of my interest in legal theory and practice, and an opportunity serve the community.”

Judge Byrne’s service to others has spanned thousands of miles over many years dating back to his childhood. He and his family traveled out-of-state each month for a decade to take care of his aunt, who suffered from multiple sclerosis and required 24-hour assistance.

After college, his first job was at the White House under President George W. Bush. He was part of the staff responsible for selecting candidates to recommend for appointment or nomination to high-level government positions.

“One point that was engrained in me, was to always be in awe of where I was and what I was doing,” Judge Byrne said. “I was there to serve the American people.”

His many travels prepared Judge Byrne for his biggest cases as a judge. He credits his legal journey with developing a wider understanding of the law and how people interpret it.

“Each instance comes with its challenges, but there’s a special duty when you are responsible to uphold the rule of law,” said Judge Byrne.

You just read:

Travel Influential in Judge’s Journey to Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.