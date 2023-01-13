Sweet Caroline Confections Celebrates 10 Years By Preparing For Valentine's Day, Spring and Wedding Season With Its Bespoke Collection of Lollis

Creators of the original sparkle lollipops, the confectioner is a favorite among event planners, corporations and bridal groups for its custom offerings, including the best-selling rosé lollipops

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating a decade in business, Sweet Caroline Confections puts a delightfully unique twist on candy making. This season is no exception with its Valentine's Day, spring and wedding season Sparkle Lollipops, deliciously made to order for upcoming occasions. Any lollipop can be customized with logos, names and they can even match event colors.

"Logo lollipops are the new business card for corporations this spring!" said Andrea Caroline, the self-taught confectioner and founder of Sweet Caroline Confections. "Everyone from Marc Jacobs to Gucci and Chanel has enjoyed our uniquely custom confections to brand their business."

Everyday consumers find the distinct selections bring a personal touch to their celebrations. Known for their rosé wine lollipops, they have become a popular choice at weddings and bridal showers, with alcoholic and nonalcoholic options individually wrapped and beautifully decorated with their signature edible art and glitter.

"Brides love customized options for a stylish, Instagram-worthy way to complement the decor on their special days," added Andrea Caroline. "Our alcohol based lollies are great as party favors and as a friendly gesture to say thank you to guests. We anticipate this spring and wedding season to be amongst the best ever."

Valentine's Day offerings feature different designs that include hot pink sugar crystals, pink hearts and pink sprinkles. Their exclusive lollipop gift boxes include beautiful collections that are perfect for Valentine's Day gifting to that special recipient.

The business continues to grow and expand worldwide, shipping thousands of lollipops every week. Well-known customers in the wedding space include bridal gown designer Hayley Paige and Darcy Miller, former editor of Martha Stewart Weddings.

Other occasions for the brand's fun-loving lollipops include birthdays, baby showers and holidays. For more information, visit https://sweetcarolineconfections.com.

About Sweet Caroline Confections:

Established in 2012 in Miami, Florida, Sweet Caroline Confections is the original sparkle lollipops. Candy innovator and founder Andrea Caroline and her team crafts everything by hand for notable clients and consumers. The hard candy lollipops are carried by more than 2K stores across the U.S. and Canada. Follow them on Instagram @sweetcarolineconfections.

