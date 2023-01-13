EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon

Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.

Hartman & Benz offers an online platform, EasyGold24 that provides a gateway to the world of gold. Currently, we are focused on evaluating different OTC markets to determine the best option for our business. Based in New York City, the OTC market is optimal for our company to list its shares.

EasyGold24 listings can be listed on one of the three OTC markets for trading, including the OTCQX market, the OTCQB market, and the Pink market.

OTCQX Market - A top-level market with elevated financial standards intended for more established organizations that are already publicly traded. The organization needs extended reporting as well as financial requirements to be listed in the OTCQX market.

OTCQB Market - OTCQB is emerging as a suitable market for EasyGold24's stage of development, as OTCQB is a venture market for early-stage and developing worldwide organizations that recently opened up to the public. The organizations in this market are verified and fulfill strict financial requirements. This market has a lower boundary to entry and is designed for organizations in the early stages of development.

Pink Market - This market is operated by Pink OTC Market and focuses on penny stocks and organizations in the developing stage with small capitalization. Pink Market requires less rigorous reporting and monetary standards.

EasyGold24’s security token will gold ownership and allow financial backers to hold large quantities of gold without the need for physical storage. It has emerged as a streamlined and cost-effective solution compared to traditional means.

EasyGold24 is an online platform that offers a convenient and secure online platform for individuals and institutions to invest in precious metals, including gold, platinum, and more. Our team of experts is highly experienced in managing investments in these valuable assets. We take pride in our passion for precious metals and are committed to providing our clients with tailored solutions that meet their unique investment needs. We understand the importance of timely delivery and secure storage, which is why we ensure that our clients receive their precious metals at their desired locations.

EasyGold is dedicated to innovating the field of investing in precious metals. In line with this commitment, we recently launched EasyGold Security Token (EASG), which fully complies with the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. EASG provides enhanced security and transparency for our valued clients.

