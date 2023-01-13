Submit Release
PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND I ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4th QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of the calendar year of 2022. The distribution will be payable on January 13, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

  • C$0.15116 per Class A Unit

  • C$0.15598 per Class F Unit

  • GBP$0.16176 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund I

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired properties in Bicester, Letchworth, Leighton Buzzard, Wimbledon, Chippenham and Enfield.

