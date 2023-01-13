North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet February 6

Raleigh

Jan 13, 2023

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, February 6th in the Archdale Ground Floor Hearing room at 10am. The public is invited to attend the meeting in-person or online.



What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

When: February 6, 2023, at 10:00am

Where: Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room

512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27604

To listen via WebEx :

Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m704c9c323e92d063a20c5db8ab17777e

Password: NCDEQ



There will be an in-person public comment period with opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.



To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-adv….



