Lane Restrictions Planned for Interstates 80, 81 and 84 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna Counties

Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on the following interstates in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties beginning on Tuesday, January 17th:

 

Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​
State Route/Exit Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time
Interstate 84 Eastbound, Exit 8 (Mt. Cobb/Hamlin) to Exit 17 (Newfoundland/Hamlin) Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/19 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Interstate 84 Westbound, Exit 17 (Newfoundland/Hamlin) to Exit 8 (Mt. Cobb/Hamlin) Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/19 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​
Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) to Exit 274 (Hickory Run State Park) Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/18 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Interstate 80 Westbound, Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) to Exit 262 (Mountaintop/Hazelton) Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/18 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 242 ( Mifflinville) to Exit 256 (Nescopeck/Conyngham) Lane Restriction Bridge Patching 1/17 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 242 (Mifflinville) to Exit 256 (Nescopeck/Conyngham) Lane Restriction Bridge Patching 1/18 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 262 (Mountaintop/Hazleton) to Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) Lane Restriction Bridge Patching 1/19 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Interstate 80 Westbound, Exit 256  (Nescopeck/ Conyngham) to Exit 242 (Mifflinville) Lane Restriction Bridge Patching 1/18-1/19 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​
Interstate 81 Northbound, Exit 219 (Gibson) to Exit 223 (New Milford/Lakeside) Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/17 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Interstate 81 Southbound, 223 (New Milford/Lakeside) to Exit 219 (Gibson) Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/17 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

 

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution when driving through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #

 


