Lane Restrictions Planned for Interstates 80, 81 and 84 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna Counties
Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on the following interstates in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties beginning on Tuesday, January 17th:
|Lackawanna County
|State Route/Exit
|Closure/Restriction
|Work
|Dates
|Time
|Interstate 84 Eastbound, Exit 8 (Mt. Cobb/Hamlin) to Exit 17 (Newfoundland/Hamlin)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Inspection
|1/19
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Interstate 84 Westbound, Exit 17 (Newfoundland/Hamlin) to Exit 8 (Mt. Cobb/Hamlin)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Inspection
|1/19
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|
Luzerne County
|Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) to Exit 274 (Hickory Run State Park)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Inspection
|1/18
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Interstate 80 Westbound, Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) to Exit 262 (Mountaintop/Hazelton)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Inspection
|1/18
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 242 ( Mifflinville) to Exit 256 (Nescopeck/Conyngham)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Patching
|1/17
|8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 242 (Mifflinville) to Exit 256 (Nescopeck/Conyngham)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Patching
|1/18
|8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Interstate 80 Eastbound, Exit 262 (Mountaintop/Hazleton) to Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Patching
|1/19
|8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Interstate 80 Westbound, Exit 256 (Nescopeck/ Conyngham) to Exit 242 (Mifflinville)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Patching
|1/18-1/19
|8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Susquehanna County
|Interstate 81 Northbound, Exit 219 (Gibson) to Exit 223 (New Milford/Lakeside)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Inspection
|1/17
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Interstate 81 Southbound, 223 (New Milford/Lakeside) to Exit 219 (Gibson)
|Lane Restriction
|Bridge Inspection
|1/17
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution when driving through work zones.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.
Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.
Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044
# # #