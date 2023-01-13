PennDOT Completes Route 162 (Embreeville Road) Bridge Rehabilitation, Reopens Highway Over West Branch of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the bridge carrying Route 162 (Embreeville Road) over West Branch of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township, Chester County, has reopened, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project after sustaining damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor replaced the 99-year-old bridge's closed spandrel arch span with a precast concrete arch. The reinforced concrete retaining walls adjacent to the arch were also replaced. The two larger open spandrel concrete arch spans on the bridge did not require repair.

Built in 1923, the 224-foot-long concrete open arch bridge carries approximately 2,670 vehicles a day.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, was the general contractor on the $1.7 million project, which was financed with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

