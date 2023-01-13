Safety Improvement Project on Routes 255 and 219 Starts Monday

DuBois, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date of Monday, January 16, for a safety improvement project on Route 255 and 219 between Treasure Lake and the Clearfield/Jefferson County line. The project will improve PennDOT's ability to manage traffic flow through the corridor when it routes traffic off the Interstate due to traffic events.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin earthwork for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) portion of the project, which includes trenching and conduit installation for Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) and closed-circuit television cameras. PennDOT does not anticipate significant traffic disruptions as this portion of the work will primarily take place off the roadway.

This work is in addition to the previously announced collection of core samples for a future bridge replacement project on Route 255 north of the Treasure Lake Gate that PennDOT expects to start on Wednesday, January 18. Drivers are encouraged to build extra time into their travel schedules owing to the potential delays associated with that project.

Overall work on the safety improvement project includes upgrading traffic signal controllers to include radar detection units and communications radios. It also includes installing closed-circuit televisions and dynamic message signs, guide rail installation and miscellaneous construction. Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company of New Castle, PA, is the contractor on this $1.2 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in December.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 mfannin@pa.gov

