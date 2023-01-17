Maven Collective Named #1 Experiential Marketing Company by The Manifest

Maven Collective Places 1st for Best Experiential Marketing Agencies in Canada

Maven Collective Marketing is recognized as the top experiential marketing company in Canada by The Manifest.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a multi-award-winning B2B marketing agency, is proud to announce that it has been named the #1 Experiential Marketing Company in Canada by The Manifest, a business news and how-to site.

Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing reacts to the top recognition sharing, "We are truly grateful for the opportunity to deliver exceptional marketing services to such great clients that value our partnership and commitment to their excellence. We strive daily to push that needle forward in every engagement with Microsoft Partners. It is a true delight we get to be noticed for doing so.”

The Manifest, a website owned by the same parent company as Clutch, is an additional platform for companies highlighted on Clutch with detailed client evaluations. Experiential marketing is all about connecting with customers and prospects in a meaningful and memorable way. An experiential marketing agency enhances these connections through events and contact points to raise awareness and attract prospects.

Maven Collective Marketing has been recognized as a top 1 Experiential Marketing Company in Canada by The Manifest. This exclusive list by The Manifest features only the top digital marketing agencies in Canada, and Maven Collective Marketing places first among Canadian experiential marketing leaders.

Maven Collective Marketing has consistently received positive reviews on the platform, resulting in an impressive average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. This achievement has earned the agency recognition as a leader in the list for its exceptional ability to deliver award-winning results.

In addition to this recognition from The Manifest, Maven Collective Marketing has also been recognized as a Clutch Top 1000 Global Leader, Top B2B Company globally, and the #1 Internet Marketing Company in British Columbia.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. If you are a Microsoft ISV, MSP, SI, CSP, or VAR interested in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure, look no further than the multi-award-winning B2B marketing agency specialized in Microsoft Partner Marketing.

