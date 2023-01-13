WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: Governor Newsom’s Budget Prioritizes California’s Values 

SACRAMENTO – State and local leaders are expressing support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s January Budget Proposal that maintains the state’s unprecedented investments in Californians while fortifying the state’s strong fiscal foundation amid economic and revenue uncertainties ahead.

BUSINESS

CA Retailers Association: CRA applauds Governor Gavin Newsom for recognizing in his 2023-2024 state budget proposal the importance of supporting business in uncertain economic times including the prioritization of protecting the safety of retail employees, customers and neighborhoods from growing organized retail crime and retail theft rings.

Motion Picture Association: In a statement on Tuesday, Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said that Newsom’s proposed budget “underscores the importance of funding programs that stimulate our economy and support job creation.” Rivkin added, “The Motion Picture Association applauds Governor Newsom for acknowledging the role California’s film, television, and streaming industry can play in driving economic growth. We look forward to working with leaders in the legislature alongside our union, guild, and other industry partners to pass this important extension that will bolster the creative economy and keep California the home of motion picture production.”

CHILDREN, OLDER ADULTS, & FAMILIES

The Children’s Partnership: Grateful to hear @CAGovernor @GavinNewsom’s commitment to our children, families, & their health in today’s #CABudget.

“We are protecting the most vulnerable Californians despite the challenges.”

Stay tuned for our full response. #WholeChildHealth

End Child Poverty CA: “Preserving & protecting the most vulnerable is a fundamental baseline.”- @GavinNewsom. We’ve all been on a bit of pins & needles waiting for #CABudget bc of this tough year. We know CA can be a model for how we protect kids. TY @CAgovernor. More on what this means to come…

CA Child Care Resource and Referral Network: Today’s @CAbudget mentioned #childcare in the context of economic and workforce development. Our economy doesn’t run without child care. It’s time for the @GavinNewsom and Legislature to work together so California’s child care system is there for all families who need it.

Children Now: Children Now President @tedlempert issued this statement today in response to @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom’s California state budget proposal. We’re looking forward to working with the Governor, Legislature, and all Pro-Kid partners this year! #ProKidCA #CABudget #CAPol #CALeg

First 5 California: We are heartened to see Governor Newsom’s continued support for our youngest Californians and their families. Governor Newsom’s measured approach with his thoughtful and equitable investments have helped with the long-term investments necessary to provide systemic change and equity for all Californians. As we move forward in fulfilling our whole child, whole family, whole community approach, we are excited to continue to work with the administration and the legislature to invest in programs and policies that further strengthen the goal of providing safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for our children and families.

AARP California : We are thankful for the Administration’s thoughtful management and stewardship of California’s finances. While flat funding in an inflationary period for programs for family caregiver support, adult day centers, or nursing home inspections isn’t ideal, looking back historically, there is much for which to be grateful. We will continue to advocate for a budget that protects vital programs for older adults and helps to ensure that older Californians can remain in their homes and communities where they most want to be.

CHIRLA: The @CAgovernor released the #CABudget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. CHIRLA commends Governor Newsom’s continued commitment to & investment in access to #healthcare4all, regardless of immigration status.

CA Labor Federation: Good news for workers.

PUBLIC SAFETY

California Attorney General Rob Bonta: “Governor Newsom has been planning for this moment and has proposed a fiscally prudent budget that reflects California’s values,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The Governor’s proposed budget supports critical efforts at the California Department of Justice to improve Californians’ social and economic well-being — from our Housing Strike Force, aggressive worker protection efforts, to critical law enforcement operations. I look forward to working with the Legislature as they move to approve critical funding priorities for CA DOJ and finalize a budget that addresses our most pressing challenges while improving the lives of all Californians.”

EDUCATION

Education Trust-West: Each year, the state budget reveals the strength of California’s commitment to the progressive values it espouses. Years in which revenue is lower and spending decisions more difficult—like this one—are perhaps an even better indicator of those values. By generally protecting education and the investments in equity made in recent years from the worst of this year’s shortfall, this budget proposal rightfully puts students first.

Children Now: We all expected #education to take some level of reduction… but he didn’t do any of that. He stuck to his guns & his commitments, and I think he should be applauded for that.” – Adonai Mack, Senior Director, Education

Linked Learning Alliance: The Linked Learning Alliance, a coalition of educators, employers, and community organizations dedicated to accelerating the adoption of high-quality educational pathways, applauds Governor Newsom for proposing a budget that reinforces an unwavering commitment to California’s schools, our six million young people, and the equity they deserve.

California Community Colleges: The Governor’s proposed budget protects education in a time of economic uncertainty. The proposal builds on California community colleges’ strengths with added resources for career training, building out partnerships that connect traditionally underrepresented high school students to college opportunities by concurrently attending community colleges and a continued commitment to help colleges attract and retain students.

Public Advocates: [I]t is unprecedented to have such a large budget deficit and not see deep cuts to social services and education like we experienced in prior decades. This is key when so many Californians are hurting. I also commend Governor Newsom for continuing to prioritize advancing equity in our education system.

Ed-Trust West: By generally protecting education and the investments in equity made in recent years from the worst of this year’s shortfall, this budget proposal rightfully puts students first… With refinements to the Local Control Funding Formula like the equity multiplier, California’s school funding mechanism will become an even sharper tool for advancing educational equity.

Catalyst California: We commend Governor Newsom for proposing a state budget that prioritizes equitable funding for our state’s youngest learners, addresses serious issues facing our Early Care and Education (ECE) providers, and strengthens the state’s commitment to racial equity with funding for the Racial Equity Commission… Despite the deficit and stark departure from previous years’ budgets, Governor Newsom’s proposal underscores a commitment to equitable opportunities for California’s students by including $300 million to support a Local Control Funding Formula Equity Multiplier.

Early Edge California: Advocacy organization Early Edge California commends Governor Gavin Newsom for proposing a 2023-24 state budget today that includes key investments to support California’s youngest learners in spite of the significant deficit the state faces this year. His continued commitment to strengthening the Early Learning and Care system is clear as he embarks on his second term.

Michelson Center of Public Policy: Governor Newsom’s continued investment in making higher education affordable for all will allow students to obtain an education without spending a single dollar on textbooks… We stand in awe of Governor Newsom’s visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to addressing the increasing costs of college, including tuition, textbooks, and student basic needs, such as housing, food, and transportation.

Campaign for College Opportunity: Governor Newsom’s budget proposal upholds an unprecedented level of commitment to higher education. This administration understands that the value of a college degree is more critical than ever, and is demonstrating its commitment to education funding in good times and bad.

California Teachers Association: Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget keeps the promise of equitable access to a quality public education and resources for all California students… The Governor’s continued prioritization of education and the state’s resilient budget means that local school districts will be able to focus on implementing the recent investments in education, expand learning opportunities for all students and continue to recover from the pandemic.

California Federation of Teachers: “We are grateful to see public education funding prioritized in Governor Newsom’s budget proposal in light of the projected budget deficit… CFT applauds Governor Newsom’s years-long commitment to raising California’s per pupil funding.”

California School Employees Association: Grateful to @CAgovernor for proposing a budget with critical investments in public schools, including 8.13% COLA for TK-14 and ongoing commitments to universal meals and TK.

California County Superintendents Association: We are in the beginning stages of changing public education as we know it. Despite statewide revenue challenges, the Governor today reinforced his commitment to supporting this transformation in his proposed state budget by protecting prior investments made over the last decade that serve the Whole Child, including community schools, transitional kindergarten, universal meals, expanded learning opportunities, and learning acceleration.

California School Boards Association: We’re pleased that, despite plunging revenues, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-24 Budget Proposal continues the state’s previous commitments to TK-12 education in areas like learning recovery, extended school programs, universal school meals, special education and youth behavioral services, while including an 8.12 percent cost-of-living adjustment to the Local Control Funding Formula. Combined with an additional investment to implement transitional kindergarten, this budget contains important tools school districts and county offices of education can use to fund academic interventions, supplemental services and mental health supports to help students rebound from the pandemic.

Association of California School Administrators: Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed state budget released today maintains the state’s commitment to the series of major new educational programs created over the last few years, including Universal Transitional Kindergarten, the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program and Universal School Meals… Amid the economic slowdown, ACSA applauds the Governor’s prioritization of local decision making to meet student needs.

California Charter Schools Association: With an uncertain fiscal outlook and a projected budget shortfall this year, we are pleased to see that Governor Newsom’s plan prioritizes investments in education and increases per-pupil spending as California’s public education system continues to rebound from the pandemic. Along with additional per-pupil funding overall, the Governor’s inclusion of $300 million for the LCFF equity multiplier will go a long way to give our most underserved students the additional support we know they need to address chronic historical performance gaps[.]

University of California: “Governor Newsom has put forward a budget proposal that maintains his strong commitment to the University of California and allows us to continue our important work supporting all Californians. At this time of declining State revenues, his support for the University and our students is truly extraordinary.”

California State University: The California State University (CSU) is grateful that, in his 2023-24 January budget proposal, Governor Newsom indicated that he plans to fully fund the second year of the multi-year compact with the CSU. This proposal, despite uncertainty surrounding the state’s economic circumstances, reinforces the administration’s commitment to the CSU, it’s belief in our mission and appreciation of our successes in transforming the lives of Californians.

AICCU: The governor’s budget released yesterday reaffirms his vision of a “California for All” by making strong commitments to higher education at the state’s UCs, CSUs, and community colleges. Even with the state facing a $22 billion budget deficit, California is well-positioned to maintain critical investments in college access and affordability thanks to the foresight of legislative leaders and the governor to build up the rainy day fund over the last several years. The state should similarly continue building on its commitment to the more than 28,000 low-income California students attending ICCUs.

California Student Aid Commission: The California Student Aid Commission commends Governor Newsom for his continued commitment in promoting college affordability, as reflected in his proposed 2023-24 State Budget.

HEALTH CARE

California Medical Association: We look forward to working with the Governor’s administration to build upon its landmark gains in expanding health care coverage by becoming the first state to achieve universal health care. As the fourth largest economy in the world, California has the chance to truly ensure all California patients get the care they need when they need it by investing in the Medi-Cal system.

CA Association of Health Plans: We are pleased @GavinNewsom is holding firm on expanded Medi-Cal coverage for Californians regardless of immigration status, which will move us closer than ever to universal health care in California. Read our full statement on the budget here. #cabudget

Health Access CA: Big news! @CAGovernor keeps #Health4All commitment to removing all barriers in Medi-Cal for those age 26-49, set for January 2024!

Eduardo Garcia (Latino Community Foundation): The #CABudget maintains continued funding to expand full-scope Medi-Cal eligibility to all income-eligible Californians, regardless of immigration status. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #CALeg #Health4All

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California: Thank you @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom for your continued commitment to reproductive health care in your proposed budget. Maintaining and pursuing new investments is critical in the pursuit of accessibility and equity for California patients and those forced to seek care here.

NARAL Pro-Choice CA: Thank you @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom for continuing to prioritize funding for reproductive healthcare in the #2023Budget. California must continue to lead the country as a #ReproductiveFreedom state, and that means maintaining funding and making new investments.

CA Dental Association: We applaud Gov. Newsom for protecting recent investments in oral health access and equity for the state’s most vulnerable populations. While the change in the state’s budget situation will require some adjustments and caution, the enormous progress in this area over the past five years must not be jeopardized.

The Children’s Partnership: In a tough economic year, @GavinNewsom’s #CABudget has a lot of positives for #ChildrensHealth: No cuts to safety net programs, Protection of funds for programs that support children & youth of color, Proposal of some new investments, like the Racial Equity Commission. We thank @CAGovernor for responding to the complexity of our children’s lives & health, especially coming out of #pandemic. The new #CABudget reflects the economic situation we face while protecting CA’s core values, children & families.

HOUSING & HOMELESSNESS

California State Association of Counties: Counties are grateful that today’s budget proposal continues funding for efforts to address California’s immediate homelessness crisis.

California YIMBY: We commend the Governor for upholding the state’s resolve to ensure that cities comply with state housing law, and that we prioritize our most vulnerable residents for limited state funds. The reality is we’re facing reduced revenues, and while some of the proposed cuts are painful, we believe this budget focuses appropriately on holding jurisdictions accountable to state law – while also boosting the sustainability of critical programs for Californians experiencing homelessness.

Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California: Love to see @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom fired up about making progress on homelessness. California needs results from these dollars. Let’s get to it.

Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego: The Governor’s budget proposal keeps his commitment to continue funding to support cities’ efforts on homelessness and housing needs at the local level. As the Chair of the Big City Mayors coalition, I look forward to working with the Governor and the legislature through the budget process to improve outcomes on homelessness and increase our collective accountability on this critical issue.

Buffy Wicks, Assemblymember, State of California: In looking over the Governor’s proposed budget, I’m pleased to see that homelessness funding will stay intact — with no cuts to this critical issue. I look forward to working with the Governor to ensure these funds lead to the outcomes for which they are intended.

SOCIAL SERVICES

County Welfare Directors Association: Today’s budget shows the Governor’s commitment to maintaining safety net programs that help our most vulnerable Californians in their times of greatest need. Many of these programs are operated at the local level by the county human services programs CWDA represents, and we applaud his commitment to upholding the principles and values on which he has built his Administration.

LEGISLATIVE, LOCAL LEADERS AND OTHERS

Senate President pro Tem, Senator Toni Atkins and Senate Budget Chair Senator Nancy Skinner: @CAGovernor’s proposal is an important first step in the critical #CABudget work ahead, and a preview of what the @CASenateDems are doing to #ProtectOurProgress. Statements from Budget Chair @NancySkinnerCA and me → https://t.co/xOibs0DSTT

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon: Moving forward on our 2023-24 #CABudget, California’s strong reserves may be important in protecting our important investments.

I’m looking forward to working with @SenToniAtkins, @CAgovernor, & our legislative colleagues in creating a budget that will work for all Californians.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Reyes: Regarding @CAgovernor budget proposal today: we are entering into drastically different budget times here in CA. However, due to diligent planning, including $37 billion budgeted in General Fund and Rainy Day Fund Reserves we are prepared for this moment. #caleg

Legislative Analyst’s Office: Notably, the Governor does not propose using any reserves. This approach is prudent given the downside risk to revenues posed by the current heightened risk of recession. We recommend the Legislature maintain this approach during its own planning process.

CSAC: Counties are pleased by the Governor’s commitment to most ongoing investments amid this economic uncertainty. CSAC looks forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature to accelerate and sustain CA’s recovery. Protecting critical investments in behavioral health, health care, homelessness and climate-related drought, flood, and wildfire resiliency is paramount. These investments reflect the values of our county leaders, communities, and California as a whole. Counties believe accountability among all levels of government is imperative to make substantial and lasting progress on #homelessness, and we were encouraged by the @CAgovernor’s emphasis on increased collaboration to address this crisis during the #CABudget review. #caleg

Senator Maria Elena Durazo: Governor Newsom has included #Health4All in his January budget proposal, meaning all eligible undocumented Californians will have access to affordable healthcare through Medi-Cal. This will make a difference in the lives of so many. And we will all be better off because of it.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra: I’m grateful for the Governor’s budget proposal seeking to invests millions to more quickly resolve wage claims. The budget includes Wage Claim Adjudication resources with an additional $11.7 million special funds and 42 positions in 2023-24 & $6.5 million special funds ongoing!

Senator Anthony Portantino: Big shoutout to @CAgovernor Newsom for Jan Budget that includes the 5 year extension of film tax credit I negotiated last year – keeping film & TV production labor jobs in CA big priory and pleased to share results @Teamsters @IATSE @ICGLocal600 @directorsguild @sagaftra

Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria: The Governor’s budget recognizes the economic and revenue uncertainties facing California and makes necessary adjustments while maintaining key investments. Housing affordability, addressing homelessness, public safety, health care and investments in education continue to be top priorities in the budget proposal. I look forward to working with the Governor and my legislative colleagues over the next several months to develop a state budget reflective of California’s values and responsive to the needs of constituents in Assembly District 27.

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor: Governor Newsom’s proposed 2023-24 state budget preserves a lot of the progress we’ve made over the past few years and helps navigate short term fiscal issues while maintaining our long-term vision for CA. You can see the summary here: ebudget.ca.gov/2023-24/pdf/Bu… #caleg #cabudget

Assemblymember Phil Ting: Our decade of fiscal responsibility has prepared us well for #CaBudget shortfalls. We will do all we can to protect the investments we’ve made to ensure people can rely on their government.

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula: I deeply appreciate that Governor Newsom again fully committed to the expansion of full scope Medi-Cal access to income-eligible adults ages 26 to 49, regardless of immigration status. The proposed plan also includes commitments to workforce development, education, behavioral health, public safety, and more. I look forward to the diligent and hard work ahead.

Assemblymember Chris Ward: I am pleased to see continued funding to address homelessness and the ongoing affordable housing shortage, including the full implementation of CARE Court and $8 million for up to six months of rent or temporary housing for the unhoused. But I am also concerned to see cuts to our climate, green energy, and electric vehicle infrastructure commitments. California needs to move away from its fossil fuel dependence that continues to contribute to the climate crisis.

Assemblymember Joshua Hoover: My statement on Governor Newsom’s proposed budget. I look forward to working with the Governor to solve our homelessness crisis and improve accountability, starting with a full audit of state homelessness spending. #caleg #cabudget

Assemblymember Marc Berman: I applaud Governor Newsom’s commitment to addressing homelessness. The proposal makes it clear that we will continue to prioritize the state’s comprehensive homelessness strategy, while working to boost local accountability. I am also grateful that Governor Newsom’s budget proposal includes increased funding for levees and other flood protection efforts.

Senator Angelique Ashby: I applaud Governor Newsom for prioritizing funding to protect many of our resources and social programs,” said Senator Ashby. “I am grateful that the Governor has included funding to support our local water infrastructure—namely to repair our levees, and improve flood management. While I recognize the State of California is facing an economic downturn, this is the time to be intentional in funding programs to support working families, increasing childcare and funding programs that lift people out of poverty, as well as creating pathways to tackle climate change. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Governor’s Office to secure a budget that works for California.

Senator Bill Dodd: California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget reflects our years of responsible fiscal management that anticipates the boom-bust cycles of our economy.

Despite a projected shortfall caused by revenue declines, it still invests heavily in essential services such as public schools and wildfire prevention while committing significant resources to affordable housing production, economic development and public safety. Looking forward to working with my legislative colleagues to build on this framework in the months ahead.

Assemblymember Juan Alanis: Today Governor Newsom released a $297 billion budget proposal. This budget shows a $22 billion deficit despite last year’s $97.5 billion surplus. We are facing a recession, the cost of living remains too high, and the state’s major problems remain unresolved.