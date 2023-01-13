Weekend closures scheduled on the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Airport to Salt Lake

Main, News Posted on Jan 13, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of continuous lane closures scheduled on the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Airport offramp (Exit 16) to the Kahuapaani Street underpass, during the weekends of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, and Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, for pavement rehabilitation work. Closure details are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 21, through Monday, Jan. 23

2 right lanes closed from 5 a.m. on Saturday through 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Full (4 lane) closure from 8 a.m. on Sunday through 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

All lanes will open at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Friday, Jan. 27, through Monday, Jan. 30

2 right lanes closed from 8 p.m. on Friday through 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3 right lanes closed from 10:30 p.m. on Saturday through 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

All lanes will open at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

During the full westbound closure, motorists will be detoured to the Arizona Memorial/Stadium offramp (Exit 15A) as an alternate route. Motorists may continue onto Kamehameha Highway, take a right at Salt Lake Boulevard, a left at Kahuapaani Street, and a right at Ulune Street, where they may re-enter the westbound H-1 Freeway.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###