Comitta Announces State Funding for Youth Mentoring Partnership

West Chester, Pa – January 13, 2023 – A local organization serving the Coatesville Area School District will receive state grant funding to support youth mentoring and physical fitness programs, state Senator Carolyn Comitta announced today.

The Youth Mentoring Partnership (YMP) was awarded more than $420,000 in state funding to provide trauma-informed mentors, safe havens, and social emotional learning curricula in partnership with local schools and community organizations.

“Programs like the ones provided by the Youth Mentoring Partnership help our young people develop the skills necessary to set goals, overcome adversity, and practice kindness, respect, and gratitude,” Comitta said. “I’m glad to support YMP and its mission to lead our children down a pathway to success.”

YMP aims to leverage fitness and sports to cultivate healthy relationships, develop critical emotional intelligence skills, and foster opportunities for mentorship with positive figures like community educators, teachers, coaches, civic leaders, and law enforcement.

“Our youth deserve opportunities to succeed, no matter what their circumstance, and YMP is going to do our best to give it to them,” said Mark Mintzer, CEO and Founder of Youth Mentoring Partnership. “Thanks to all for helping us get this grant across the finish line.”

The funding was awarded through the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Competitive grant program through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The program provides grants and technical assistance to address community violence throughout the Commonwealth.

YMP is one of 122 applications from across Pennsylvania awarded nearly $88.5 million in total funding through the VIP grant program.

The funding will be used for site coordination, personnel, supplies, and operating expenses for the organization’s fitness and sports programming.

For more information on Youth Mentoring Partnership, visit their website: youthmp.org

