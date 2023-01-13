IUB office closed Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made during that time will be processed by staff on January 17, 2023.

The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays.

For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.